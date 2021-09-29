Cub Scout Sign-Up Night looking for new Scouts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Register your boy or girl for Cub Scouts and a lifetime of adventure at the Cub Scout Sign-Up Night at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington on October 5.

“Our Cub Scout program welcomes everyone,” Boy Scouts of America Cape Fear Council Field Director Peter Miller says, “The Cub Scout program is adaptable to many special needs.”

Boys and girls from kindergarten thru fifth grade can be in Cub Scouts and young women and men from 11 to 17 can grow into Scouts BSA.

Pack Den Meetings are usually 3 or 4 times per month and a membership gets you involved in Family Camps, the Blue and Gold Banquet, and the famed Pinewood Derby.

The Sign-Up night is Tuesday, October 5 from 6-8pm at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington.

For more information on Scouting click here.