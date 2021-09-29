Drive-by shooting reported in New Hanover County neighborhood

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have new details about a drive-by shooting that happened last weekend in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirming there were shots fired Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Acres Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man who lives there is on house arrest. Someone shot four or five rounds with two hitting the house before speeding off in a gray SUV.

There were no injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the home has been shot at before. They believe this shooting is gang retaliation.