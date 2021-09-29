More than just grapes: A look inside Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown offers up a lot more than just wine. There are lots of things to do and see while you’re there.

The winery opened in 2014 and has since added a restaurant, distillery, wedding venue, interactive wildlife habitat, lodging, and more. Alex Munroe fell in love with the property years ago after a business he previously owned moved next door and he started taking his dog on walks in the area.

- Advertisement -

“We came out here and there’s a beautiful lake on the property, it was right across the street from my work and he would play in the lake every day,” Munroe said. “He became a country dog and I became a wine guy, I guess. The property came up for sale and I bought it the day it came on the market and developed it.”

More than a winery, Munroe is glad to expose people to the beauty of Southeastern North Carolina.

“The average child today is three generations away from farming. This is a place where people can bring their kids and they can pet a horse for the first time or hold a chicken or get an egg out from under a chicken or pet a donkey and really see a valuable piece of Americana,” he said.

Munroe incorporated his collection of celebrity autographs and art into the business. A collection that started all because of a dare.

“I started collecting autographs and artwork when I was on a plane to New York and Coach Dean Smith happened to be on the plane. My brothers dared me to go up and get his autograph. I did, when I came back my brothers thought I was the coolest guy because I’d met Dean Smith,” Munroe said. “Of course, if I impressed my brothers it became something I had to keep impressing them with by collecting different things. It became a passion throughout the years.

Art by Michael Jackson, Davie Bowie, Ringo Starr, and more A-List celebrities line the walls of the restaurant. Just a few steps away, more art is on the walls of the ballroom and the room is also filled with photos by rock and roll photographer Henry Diltz.

Iconic clothing and accessories celebrities once wore are sprinkled throughout the property as well. Munroe said he collects these when they’re put up at auction.

The winery not only hosts relics of the past. Recently, it began attracting musical acts like Jo Dee Messina who then spread the word to other famous friends who came to play at the venue.

“She came out and had a good time and really fell in love with the property. I think she told her manager, ‘hey that’s a cool place’ you ought to get more guys there. So suddenly people were calling us wanting to come down here wanting to do shows,” Munroe said. “We had Uncle Kracker here. We had a great time with Uncle Kracker and his band in the distillery before and after the show. Joe Nichols, 38 Special, we’ve got some other prominent names coming here soon too.”

Two new attractions are being constructed on the property right now. A spa and an art gallery that will feature a permanent collection from marine wildlife artist Steve Goione.

Munroe said art is the theme around the property. From the art on the walls to God’s artwork that is the landscape, he said they’re proud to bring it folks that wouldn’t normally come to Elizabethtown for a getaway.

“It’s a bit of a destination, but it’s worthwhile getting here,” Munroe said.

For more information on the winery, visit their website.