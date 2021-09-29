NC leaders say they are taking steps to deal with liqour supply problems

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – Leaders of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said Wednesday they’re taking steps to deal with liquor supply issues across North Carolina, but some legislators said they had unanswered questions following a two-hour hearing.

Amid the pandemic, global supply chain and labor shortage issues have impacted a variety of industries, noted Deputy Commissioner Terrance Merriweather.

- Advertisement -

That’s happened as demand for liquor has soared. The ABC Commission said in July of this year, sales were almost 40 percent higher compared to July 2019.

However, they acknowledged a software change made that same month exacerbated problems with getting orders processed and store shelves stocked.

Ben Thompson, an attorney representing LB&B Associates, a private company with which the ABC Commission contracts, said, “Yes, July was an awful month for everybody.”

Read more here.