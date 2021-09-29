North Carolina model redefines industry by starting career in her 70s

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh resident Carolyn Doelling has created the ultimate reboot in retirement by starting a career as a fashion model at the age of 74.

“It fuels me every day to get up and know that other people are encouraged by what I’m doing,” Doelling said.

Doelling retired in her early 70s from a career in philanthropy and corporate jobs and was looking forward to her retirement years.

“I wanted to travel, and just do you know, what retired people do,” Doelling said. “But, then, I noticed pretty quickly that I was feeling overlooked and especially I was feeling undervalued.”

Doelling said she first made a simple change and began dressing more intentionally adding more color to her daily wardrobe. “And, sure enough, that got more attention for interactions with other people,” she said.

Doelling’s first break into modeling came while shopping in a California boutique when the owner struck up a conversation.

