Set up for Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights gets underway weeks before holidays

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights, a holiday light show seen on ABC’s hit show The Great Christmas Light Fight, is poised to dazzle the area for another year.

While holidays are still several weeks away, setup for the display in Hampstead is already underway.

The Register family, who has put on the display every year since 2011, said “we don’t want you to just come look at lights, we want you to enjoy the experience! We do our best to keep Christ in Christmas, and oh by the way, did I mention it’s FREE?!.”

The family said that they are reversing the flow of traffic, offering a larger parking area, extending the walkways, & even adding an “Olde Time CHRISTmas Shoppe,” where visitors can purchase Lake Linda memorabilia, candy, hot cocoa & more. As always, Santa will be there.

Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights is a musical light display synchronized to hundreds of thousands of lights. Guests can drive up to the display and tune their radio to 89.5 FM so you can hear the music and watch the lights blink without leaving your car.

It operates nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Admission is free, however, monetary donations are accepted, as well as Toys 4 Tots.

Lake Linda’s Christmas lights became a non profit organization this year so they can raise money to meet the new requirements from NCDOT and Surf City PD and still continue their mission. They are accepting personal donations as well as business sponsors to help keep the lights shining bright.

For more information about the display, visit here.