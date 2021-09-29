Supply woman accused of embezzling from church

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply woman has been accused of embezzling more than $136,000 from Sabbath Home Baptist Church.

According to an arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb, 52, was employed as the secretary/treasurer at the church.

A BCSO spokeswoman said McLamb turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said her estranged husband, Ransom Wade McLamb Jr., is also wanted in connection to the alleged crime.