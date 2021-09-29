Team of the Week: West Brunswick Trojans

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Trojans haven’t had the start to the fall 2021 that they had hoped for. Battling not just opponents on Friday night, but also COVID-19 issues and deaths of recently-graduated former players, Coach Brett Hickman is not satisfied with 1-3, but he likes where his team is at going in to October.

“We really wanted to focus on trying to get better the previous month, said Hickman. “We are. We are making substantial improvements everyday with a young team. Got a win Friday night and hopefully have a team that can compete for more as the year progresses.

- Advertisement -

Coach says they have a young team, with their three big playmakers on offense being juniors. The trio of Javan “Peanut” McCray, J.J. Cobb and Kavon Daniels have accounted for almost all of the Trojan offense this season. McCray has almost 750 yards of offense and 7 touchdowns in 4 games, while Daniels and Cobb have 8 and 3 touchdowns respectively.

“In certain spots we may be as good as we have ever been here. That’s the quarterback position and the running back position. J.J. Cobb has really emerged as one of the best players in the area. We’ve got a chance to be really good on offense – we believe that.”

He says they need to continue controlling the clock and avoid uncharacteristic turnovers.

Trojans will host undefeated Laney on Friday.