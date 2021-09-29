Tickets are now available for Pender County’s annual ghost walk

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Things are about to get extra spooky in Pender County. Tickets are on sale now for the award-winning Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past, a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery.

You can buy them online or by phone with a credit card by calling 910-259-1278. Tickets are $15 per adult; admission for students ages 5-17 are $10 each. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

- Advertisement -

Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past returns Oct. 22-23 with tours starting at 6 p.m. Each year the ghost walk is a sell-out event and tickets are limited.

“We encourage visitors to purchase tickets in advance,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County tourism director. “We hate to turn people away on the night of the shows.”

“Again, we have new ghost stories and a new location,” said Stephanie Key, the art director of the ghost walk. “The Ghost Walk will circle the Burgaw Cemetery.”

Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is a collaborative effort of volunteers from Pender County Historical Society, Historical Society of Topsail Island, Pender Arts Council, Moores Creek National Battlefield, the Town of Burgaw, the Pender County Library, Pender County Schools, and Pender County Tourism.

“Ghost Walk is the recipient of two national awards from the National Association of Counties and Southeastern Travel Society,” said Key. “We have wonderful volunteers who make this annual event possible.”

For more information, contact the Pender County Tourism Office at (910) 259-1278.