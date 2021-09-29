UNCW strings along new interactive art project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are looking for a fun project this week, UNCW’s got you covered with its interactive Unity Wheel.

The public art exhibit is to celebrate campus. It works by using teal, gold, and navy yarn. Participants travel around an enormous wheel, crisscrossing between beams that represent their identity traits. Those include things like being a first generation college student, a veteran, a leader, and so on.

Activities coordinator Darion Bayles said it’s a great way to unite students and celebrate what makes them unique.

“I hope that it will inspire people to think more about how they see themselves, how they identify, but how that connects to everyone else around them,” Bayles said.

The exhibit is open from 11:30 to 1:30 through next Tuesday. You can find it in front of the Randall Library.