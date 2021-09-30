Arboretum hosts Hispanic and Latino festival Oct. 3

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Enjoy Hispanic Heritage month with a free, family-friendly event Sunday, Oct. 3 at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

The event features food trucks, music and other entertainment, children’s games, a scavenger hunt, Jenga on the lawn, dancing, cultural displays and other activities.

A Covid 19 vaccination station will also be set up Sunday afternoon at the event.

Businesses and non-profits that serve the Latino and Hispanic communities will also have representatives on site.

Friends of the Arboretum is partnering with UNCW Latino Alliance, New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity, and the Latin American Business Council, among others, to bring this event to the grounds of the Arboretum.

Attendees can also stroll the gardens and see the popular koi pond and Japanese tea house.

The Hispanic and Latino celebration runs from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the New Hanover County Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, NC.

For more information, visit here