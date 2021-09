BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aloni Janae Wade was last seen on Thursday, September 23 but was reported missing on September 27.

Wade has black hair with red box braids, light skinned with brown eyes and weighing around 120 pounds. She also has a nose piercing on the right side of her nose and a scar in the middle of her forehead.

If you know where she is please contact Chief William Howell at (910) 874-2422.