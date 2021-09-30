Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North ExpressCare closing to focus on vaccination efforts

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Friday, the Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North (HPN) ExpressCare will be temporarily closed to all non-vaccination clinic visits.

Other services in the facility, such as the Cancer Center, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, and Health Pavilion North Family Care will remain open.

Cape Fear Valley Health’s other ExpressCare locations – inside Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital and at Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown – remain open.

Vice President of Pharmacy and the Cancer Center Christopher Tart said the clinic closure is in response to the high demand for COVID-19 vaccine boosters at this vaccine clinic location.

“We saw more than 400 people come to this location for their booster shots on Tuesday,” Tart said. “We want to be able to provide these boosters to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible. Switching over to an all-vaccination operation at this location will allow us to do that.”

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at HPN will now be open for appointments from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Previously, it opened at 9 a.m. The two additional hours, as well as shifting the rest of the clinic to focus on vaccinations, will allow the clinic to more than triple its capacity for vaccine appointments.

Appointments at this and all other Cape Fear Valley COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be made online at here . Locations and hours for all Cape Fear Valley Health vaccine clinics are also on this website. Walk-ins are accepted until clinic capacity is reached.