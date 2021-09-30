Local film crews will soon vote on a possible strike

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Just weeks after Governor Roy Cooper traveled to Wilmington to tout the state’s film industry, film crews are preparing to vote tomorrow on a possible strike.

The vote comes as the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) claims members have been subjected to unsafe working hours, low pay, and lack of breaks.

The Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not making a satisfactory counteroffer to the IATSE.

The results of the vote will become public on Monday, and it is unknown how it will impact the local film industry.