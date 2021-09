COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Chadbourn on Wednesday.

Interim Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliott says the death happened early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of South Brown Street in front of Oakwood Homes.

- Advertisement -

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No word on the victim’s identity.

The incident remains under investigation.