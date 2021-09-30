Public hearing on legislative and congressional redistricting held at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A public hearing was held Wednesday evening at UNCW regarding legislative and congressional redistricting, a process which will impact future elections in our state.

Redistricting is the process of drawing the districts from which public officials are elected.

The North Carolina General Assembly is required to redraw these districts following each census due to population changes.

On Wednesday, a group of representatives including Deb Butler (D), Charlie Miller (R), Carson Smith (R), and others. The group heard concerns from voters about how those lines are drawn.

“The citizens of North Carolina want an electoral process where they can fairly choose representatives from their area to represent them,” said NC Democratic Party Labor Caucus president Herb Harton. “They don’t want their votes nullified by sectioning them off into areas with the sole intent of disenfranchising voters.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the meeting, you can share your concerns about redistricting here.