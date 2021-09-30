State awards nearly $1M to Cape Fear parks and recreation projects

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced today N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) will award over $5 million in grants to fund 14 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority) approved the grants at its meeting held on Sept. 24 via conference call.

“The local parks and recreation projects funded by these grants are especially important this year as the public use of parks, trails, and greenways has increased during the pandemic,” Gov. Cooper said. “These projects will give families additional healthy options to get active and outdoors close to home.”

Nearly $1-million in the grant money is coming to the Cape Fear area. Founders Park Phase I in Brunswick County was awarded $489,000 and the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreation Complex in Pender County was awarded $500,000.

Local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Each year, the Authority is required to allocate 30% of PARTF’s total funding to local government projects.

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 58 local grant applications requesting $19.3 million in total. The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.

“These grants will help communities across our state provide outdoor recreation opportunities that improve physical and mental health, enhance quality of life, and strengthen local economies,” said D. Reid Wilson, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

Grant recipients and award amounts are as follows: