UPWA Fright Night 2021 brings women wrestlers to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United Pro Wrestling Association is kicking off October with Fright Night 2021. It is the 14th Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament on Saturday in Wilmington.

Eight of the top tag teams in the country will compete in a one-night tournament. The tournament is named after UPWA Owner Donald Brower’s special needs uncle who passed away in 1997 and was a big supporter of Brower’s dream to be involved in professional wrestling.

The winner will face other tag team champions at New Year’s Massacre 2022 on January 15th.

UPWA Womens Champion ‘The Legit Hoss’ will compete this year against Kat Spencer for the title. She says of Spencer, “she is a tough girl. She is the future but I am the present and have no plans to leave the show without this title. I have been champion for 3 years and that’s not going to change.”

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and the bell time is 7:30 p.m. at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center in Wilmington.

