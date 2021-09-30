Wilmington Police offering $5k for info in disappearance of Ebonee Spears

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are making a new push to get information in the disappearance of a woman who went missing in 2016..

Ebonee Spears went missing on January 15, 2016. Spears was last seen using the phone at the front desk of the Wilmington Police Department.

WPD is partnering with CrimeStoppers and the CUE Center as we continue the search for Ebonee Spears. We are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the discovery of Spears.

The Wilmington Police Department shared a video about their efforts to find information in her case.

If you have any information, call Wilmington Police or use their app to remain anonymous.

