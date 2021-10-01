4-H Pumpkin Palooza returns to New Hanover County Arboretum on October 16

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 4-H Pumpkin Palooza, a family-friendly event for children of all ages, will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum, located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, on Saturday, October 16.

Two sessions are available for attendees to enjoy the event: 4-6 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., and tickets will be limited to ensure a reduced capacity and safety for visitors.

In addition to attending and having the opportunity to explore acres of gardens illuminated with pumpkins donated by the community, residents can enter and donate their carved or painted pumpkins to be on display the night of the event.

“We were looking for a fun event that would engage families, the community, and raise awareness of the 4-H Youth Programs and volunteer opportunities,” said New Hanover County 4-H Agent J. Scott Enroughty. “And we thought, pumpkins! Everyone enjoys a carved pumpkin, so the 4-H Pumpkin Palooza tradition was born two years ago. This year, tickets must be purchased online and are expected to go quickly, so make sure to get yours now.”

Event attendees will have the opportunity to “Experience the Adventure of 4-H” with fun new activities and returning fan favorites like the UNCW mad scientists, electrifying skeleton, horse insides out, NC Aquarium scales & tails, and the NHC Public Library storytellers will be sharing a scary tale or two.

Pumpkin Entries

There is no cost to enter a pumpkin, and everyone is welcome to participate and showcase their skills. Children under seven must paint their pumpkin, versus carving it. Pumpkins can be dropped off at the Arboretum between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day of the event, Saturday October 16. One free ticket to Pumpkin Palooza will be given to each person who donates a pumpkin or pumpkins. Ribbons will be awarded to the funniest, scariest, or most original.

Tickets

Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased online at Friends-NHCarboretum.org and will not be for sale at the gate. Tickets are $6 each and children 2 and under are free.

Pumpkin Palooza is sponsored by New Hanover County Farm Bureau and all proceeds will go to the county’s 4-H youth programming and scholarships.