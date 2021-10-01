Brunswick County Health Services opens flu clinic beginning Oct. 4

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Brunswick County will open its flu clinic at Health Services (Building A) on the Brunswick County Government Complex (25 Courthouse Drive NE, Bolivia, 28422).

Appointments are required and can be scheduled now by calling (910) 253-2344 during regular office hours. Appointment time slots are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You will need to bring a copy of your photo ID and insurance cards, if available.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important thing you can do to protect both yourself and your family from the flu,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said.

Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions are all at an increased risk of severe illness or complications from the flu.

Health Services will offer both regular flu vaccines and the high-dose version of the vaccine, which is recommended for people 65 years and older.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Services will require all participants to wear a face covering when visiting the clinic. Anyone who has a fever or a symptom of COVID-19 should not come to the clinic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, body aches, loss of taste or smell. If you have one or more of these symptoms, wait until they have completely resolved and you have not had a fever for at least 24 hours.

Regular flu shots are $45 and the high-dose vaccine (recommended for those 65 years or older) is $86.

Health Services accepts cash, checks, Medicaid, Medicare, and most major insurance.

If you are unsure about your insurance, call (910) 253-2354 for assistance.