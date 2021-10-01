‘Driving Miss Daisy’ opens Thalian season after two year delay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Thalian Association Community Theatre kicks off it’s new season with the beloved Alfred Uhry play “Driving Miss Daisy.” Shows begin Friday night and continue through the weekend and the weekend of October 8.

The play is set in Atlanta and covers nearly three decades in the life of Daisy Werthan and her chauffeur Hoke Colburn. It explores the relationship between a wealthy Jewish woman and a Black man during a turbulent time in the American South.

The play stars Elizabeth Michaels as the title character Daisy, Fracaswell Hyman as Hoke, and Woody Stefl as Daisy’s son Boolie Worthan. It is directed by Deb Gillingham.

Thalian Association Theatre Executive Director Susan Habas says “the cast is truly a dream, all well known in the theatre community!” When asked why they chose this play Habas says they thought it “would be easier to get onstage since it is a play with a very small cast.” It premieres Friday after a two year delay.

For information on the show and to get tickets click here.