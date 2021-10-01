ILM unveils new artwork as part of expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport unveiled a part of it’s expansion Friday. It’s a piece of art to welcome visitors designed by local artist Paul Hill.

The terrazo floor at the airport’s main entrance depicts Venus flytraps, native only to the Cape Fear.

It is one of three pieces coming to the airport. The other two should arrive next year. Hill said he was happy his art will make a lasting impact.

“Well it’s nice to know that even though I’m leaving, I’ll be able to leave something behind and it means something and its important,” said Hill.

ILM unveiled the piece Friday afternoon, with Airport Authority board members, commissioners, and arts council leaders on hand.