Lane shift on N. 23rd Street in Wilmington lifted until Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane shift on North 23rd Street near One Tree Hill Way has been canceled for this weekend after emergency repairs to a sewer main were completed ahead of schedule.

The traffic shift will temporarily be reinstated Monday, October 4, to allow crews to replace a storm drain that was removed during the repair.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, traffic from the outer northbound through lane of the 1500 block of N. 23rd Street will be shifted into the inner through lane at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway ramp. Drivers will still be able to turn onto and off of the ramp, and through traffic between the ramp and One Tree Hill Way will not be affected.

The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 p.m. Monday.