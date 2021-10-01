Local distilleries can now sell liquor Sundays

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolinians will be able to legally buy liquor on a Sunday for the first time this week.

This week, ABC stores are still prohibited from selling liquor on Sundays in North Carolina, but distilleries like the new Four Hounds Distilling in Carolina Beach can.

The owners are excited about the new law, and so are consumers according to owner Max Sussman.

“For people on vacation, and people who really didn’t plan ahead, that are from out of town that really didn’t think ahead that our liquor stores are closed on Sunday, it gives them the opportunity to come in, pick up a bottle of rum and make some drinks for the beach,” Sussman said.

Right now, Four Hounds is only open Saturdays. They look forward to taking advantage of the new law Sundays soon.