Man dies while swimming in ocean along Outer Banks

MANTEO, NC (AP) — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks.

According to a news release, the man, who was from Horse Shoe in Henderson County but whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was reported by a friend to be feeling tired in the ocean without a flotation device.

The park service says he was in the ocean near the northern entrance to Buxton. The friend called 911 at around 11 a.m., and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad personnel went into the ocean and brought the man to shore, where they performed CPR.