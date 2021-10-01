NC woman in coma fighting COVID-19 gives birth to ‘miracle baby’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A Charlotte woman fighting COVID-19 gave birth to her child while on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma — and she continues to fight for her life in a hospital.

Vicki Goodson, 40, texted her sister, Tarisha Leach, on Sept. 3 to say she could not breathe.

“That was the last text I got from her,” Leach said. “That she couldn’t breathe.”

Goodson is currently fighting double pneumonia.

“The baby is a miracle baby,” Leach said. “A miracle baby. She’s beautiful.”

Goodson, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cafeteria manager at Starmount Elementary School, posted on social media on Sept. 7 when she was admitted to the hospital to ask for prayers for her and the unborn baby.

