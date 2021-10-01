SBI provides details on arrest of ex-Highland Games manager

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A state agency provided new details Thursday on the arrest of a former office manager for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on multiple charges, including attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Angie Grube, spokeswoman for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, said Thomas Dewey Taylor was suspected of embezzling money and committing financial credit card theft. Grube said an investigation turned up an improvised explosive device with ignitable liquids.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the SBI, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives converged on the Highland Games offices in Linville on Monday. Grube said the devices were disposed of.

Stephen Quillin, president of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, said Taylor was dismissed as office manager in August.

Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said Monday that Taylor, 43, is being held in the county jail under a $500,000 secured bond. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.