Surf City receives $500K grant to fund new recreation complex

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City has been awarded a $500K North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant that will help fund Phase I of the new Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreational Complex.

Phase I will include a skatepark, sand volleyball courts, trails, 18-disc golf course, restrooms, shelters, and a 100% inclusive playground.

- Advertisement -

1 of 3

Earlier this year, the town applied for PARTF funding to help develop the new recreational complex. There were 58 projects submitted in North Carolina and 14 were awarded funding with Surf City’s project ranking 3rd in the state.

“We are excited to be one step closer to starting the development of Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreation Complex Phase I after receiving a $500k PARTF grant for the project. The Parks and Recreation Authority has a lot of tough decisions to make every year, and they do a great job with the PARTF grant process. We were fortunate to be on the receiving end of the grant this year with a lot of hard work and support from our Mayor and Town Council. The resources provided through the state, specifically the Recreation Resources Services, really help parks and recreation departments through the process. We are very grateful to have these opportunities in North Carolina. We cannot wait to bring the vision of this park to reality,” Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Chad Merritt wrote in a release.

In addition to this grant, the town has also submitted for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant that could award an additional $500K toward the project. The LWCF grant funds will pair with the PARTF funding for development of Phase I for this project.

Further, Burke Playground Systems have previously awarded $75k that will be used toward the inclusive playground component for the new recreational complex.