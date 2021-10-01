Town of Leland receives $489K for Founders Park renovations

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland says North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority has approved $489,000 in grant funding for Founders Park renovations.

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant will go towards Founders Park Phase I, which includes an inclusive playground, splashpad, picnic shelters, fitness stations, amphitheater, natural play area, walking trail renovations, veterans memorial, additional parking, restrooms, and associated site furnishings.

The master plan was most recently updated in January 2021 and can be viewed on the Town of Leland website.

The town says Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive, serves as the flagship facility for a myriad of events and programs throughout the year. It is nearly eight acres and currently includes a playground, gazebo, stage, picnic tables, benches, open green spaces, and a 0.6-mile paved multi-use path.

The town continues to work through site design of the park and will soon be shifting focus to architectural design of park structures, including the amphitheater, splashpad, playground, and restroom facilities. Construction is expected to start in 2022.

“It’s tremendous news to hear we have been awarded a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. There have been many years of hard work going on behind the scenes planning for Founders Park. It’s that work that lead to us having a competitive application and is ultimately what allowed us to be awarded the grant,” said Wyatt Richardson, Operation Services Director for the Town of Leland. “During the past year, we saw an exponential increase in the use of our parks. Now people looking for ways to remain physically active and connect with nature and each other will have a newly renovated facility to do just that. I hope the community will take a moment with us to celebrate this milestone.”

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant is a matching grant that requires the Town to contribute 50% of the total cost of the project. In all, the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority approved $5 million in grants for 14 parks and recreation projects statewide at its Sept. 24 meeting.