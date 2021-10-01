Wilmington Boat Show reels in thousands to downtown area for 3-day event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boat Show is underway at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Friday kicked off the three-day event in downtown Wilmington. Attendees got to check out the watercraft and fishing expo, enjoy live music, see a catch and release pond, and eat from local food trucks.

The event is being held inside and outside the convention center.

Show Founder Jacqui McGuinness is hoping for a great turnout this weekend.

“We just opened the doors, and we had a line out the door and it is definitely going to be a great weekend to come to the boat show,” he said on Friday. “It’s so popular right now, the boating industry, that it’s very difficult for the dealers to keep inventory in stock, well for many reasons, but the good news is that we do have boats here.”

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit here for more information about tickets and vendors.