WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman was hit and killed early Friday morning in Wilmington, police say.

Wilmington police officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Market Street around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

EMS arrived and found a 30-year-old woman from Wilmington who had been hit. She died at the scene. Her identity has not been released by WPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (910) 343-3609.