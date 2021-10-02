Waterline Brewing Company hosts its 6th annual Oktoberfest event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, Waterline Brewing Company’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest Under The Bridge was held, with some attendees donning their lederhosen for the annual event.

Attendees were able to enjoy here live German style oompah music, food trucks, games, and contests. For the event, the brewery released its Waterline Oktoberfest Marzen Lager.

- Advertisement -

Eve Robinson, co-owner of Waterline Brewing Company, said she was glad the event turnout was strong, after having a smaller version of it last year.

“I’m very happy that Waterline Brewing Company has kind of got the reputation for Oktoberfest. This is our largest annual event that we do, we do lots of events, but this is definitely the largest. So, we’re thrilled,” said Eve Robinson.

Some contests held at the Oktoberfest event were costume judging for “Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest”, a stein contest, and a yodeling contest.