Wrightsville Beach hosts 27th annual ‘Bark in the Park’

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dogs of all shapes and sizes made their way to Wrightsville Beach Park today, participating in the 27th annual ‘Bark in the Park’.

Dozens of people turned out to watch dogs show off their high-flying skills, jumping through the air to catch discs.

Each dog was scored by judges based off the difficulty of their catch and distance from the starting line.

Many participants were locals, but Tim Lake from Chapel Hill says he drove over two hours to join in on the excitement.

“Canine disc is a great way to build a bond with your dog,” Lake said. “It’s a lot of fun. They love to do it. It’s a great way to expend energy with your dog. Overall it’s just a lot of fun to throw the disc and let them catch it.”

Aside from the disc-catching competition, dogs were also awarded prizes for best costume and friendliest personality.