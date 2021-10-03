Dozens of local vendors participate in an open-air market held in the Cargo District

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, dozens of local vendors gathered in the Cargo District for an open-air market in a day-long event called “POPtoberfest”.

“POPtoberfest” was hosted by the ‘Crafted Outpost’, one of the businesses in the Cargo District, partnering with UNCW’s chapter of the Plastic Ocean Project to hold the event.

Thirty vendors were present, selling unique crafts, plants, art, jewelry and clothes.

All small businesses represented at the market offer sustainable goods.

“So we put these markets on to bring awareness to the different organizations in the community that are environmentally friendly and bridging the gap between environmentalism and art,” said Rachael Kinsey, ‘Crafted Outpost’ owner.

“It kind of feels really wonderful that we have this opportunity, we have so many little pockets in communities that really want to be involved with having a cleaner and healthier future,” said Sam Shores, UNCW’s Plastic Ocean Project president.

The open-air market was followed by a “cargo clean up”, where participants helped to clean up the neighborhood, and a film festival was held. ‘Crafted Outpost’ holds an open-air market in the Cargo District on the first Sunday of every month, from noon – 4pm.