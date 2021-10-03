Local church holds a service to bless animals in the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, one local church held a service to bless the animals in the community.

Furry companions of all sizes were welcomed at Church of the Good Shepherd for the service held in the church’s courtyard. The church holds the “Blessing of the Animals Service” annually in honor of St. Francis.

Pets accompanied by their owners sang and prayed during the service, before being blessed.

“That really is a gift to them, that really is just a gift to them, for the blessing that they give to us on a daily basis with their unfettered love,” said Dave Silvia, leader of the service.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Wilmington has held the “Blessing of the Animals” service since 1965.