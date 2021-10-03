New Hanover County Arboretum holds an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, many people visited the New Hanover County Arboretum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

From 1 to 7pm this afternoon, event attendees were able to enjoy music, check out goods from local Hispanic vendors, food trucks, and learn about non-profits that service the Hispanic community. There were children’s games, a scavenger hunt and a COVID-19 vaccination station. The Friends of the Arboretum partnered with the UNCW Latino Alliance, New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity, and the Latin American Business Council to host the event.

“We’ve decided we want to specifically reach out to various constituents, and we saw you know, Hispanic Heritage Month is between mid-September and Mid-October. Let’s have an event, –one day, during that month to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture,” said Laura McCabe, Friends of the Arboretum volunteer.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th TO October 15th. The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week and became a month-long observation in 1988.