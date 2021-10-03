Northwest police chief retires, town searching for replacement

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, a man who served the community for more than two decades has officially retired.

Copelen Taylor served as chief of police for the City of Northwest, a small community near Sandy Creek.

At recent town meetings regarding the future of the police department, many residents expressed a love for Taylor as their chief.

On Friday one resident pulled out her phone to record as Chief Taylor signed off for the final time.

“10-4 ma’am, I’ll be going 10-42 for the last time,” Taylor says in the video. “I just want to say thank you for everything your agency- backing me up, being my protector all these years. And the rest of the officers out there that’s on the air, thank you so much for backing me up and being a part of my life.”

The City of Northwest is currently searching for Taylor’s replacement and is hiring for other officer positions as well.