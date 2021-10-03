Record turnout & payout for the 43rd annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The results are in! The winning fish at the 43rd annual US Open King Mackerel tournament was caught by Captain Cameron Yow and his crew on their boat ‘Bare Necessities’ from Kannapolis, NC.

They won more than $58,000 for their various catches.

In second place was team ‘Lil Crazy’, led by Captain Seth Williams of Murrells Inlet, SC. They brought in a King Mackerel weighing 44.1 pounds, and won a combined total of nearly $134,000 based on additional categories they entered.

A record 561 boats participated this year.