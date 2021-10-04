Columbus County farmers begin harvesting fall crops

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Area farmers are switching gears from harvesting summer crops to fall ones.

In addition to preparing for the spring by starting to plant strawberries, Columbus County Cooperative Extension Director Dalton Dockery said farmers are working to harvest soybeans, peanuts, and cotton.

- Advertisement -

Dockery said most of the corn has been harvested already because the farmers work to get it picked quickly in case a hurricane were to impact the area.

Despite the spotty weather, Dockery said this year’s crop is better than last year.

“At one point we’re getting these evening showers that would come in and that would be really good, then we go a stretch where it would be dry,” Dockery said. “That has affected some crops, but by in large most of our crops look fairly decent this year as compared to last year. So I’d give this year, I’d say it’d be a little bit better than average.”

The co-op director reminds people to support local farmers and don’t forget the Columbus County Fair begins October 12.