Driver cited after hitting pedestrian in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Kure Beach over the weekend, police say.

Officials with the Kure Beach Police Department, Kure Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County EMS responded around 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking across S. Fort Fisher Boulevard in the marked crosswalk when she was struck by the car.

New Hanover County EMS transported the woman to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a person.