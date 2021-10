WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The wife of the former ‘Causeway Cafe’ owner, Dave Monaghan, who passed away in 2020, is helping to raise money for the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History.

A raffle is being held for items from the Cafe in memory of Monaghan, who was a big fan of the museum.

Each ticket costs $10, with Cafe cookbooks, a hat and shirt bring given away.

The museum says it is very appreciative of the money being raised through the raffle.

The winner will be announce December 11th.