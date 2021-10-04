New Hanover County announces new chief information officer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has selected Sunny Hwang to serve as the new chief information officer (CIO) for the county beginning November 30, following the retirement of CIO Leslie Chaney at the end of September.

The county made the announcement on Monday in a news release.

“Leslie Chaney retired after 17 years with New Hanover County and more than 30 years as a public servant in local government across North Carolina,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “She brought incredible innovation, enhanced technology, customer-centric solutions, and increased cyber security for the county, and I know our new CIO, Sunny Hwang, will be able to carry that important work forward. Sunny has been a leader in the IT field for two decades in both the public and private sectors. He has a strong focus on serving the needs of the customer, is forward-thinking with technology solutions, and will help advance our information security strategy in the ever-changing technology landscape.”

As chief information officer, Hwang joins the county’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee the Information Technology Department, which has a staff of 40 people focused on technology solutions, information systems, and network security.

Hwang has been the IT Director for the City of Charlottesville since 2018, and previously served as the city’s IT Operations Manager for eight years. He has also served as IT Director for the Town of Apex and IT Director for Harris Williams & Co. in Richmond, VA. In his roles, he has helped public and private organizations navigate through challenging times, maintained employee productivity and cohesion, modernized IT infrastructure and integrations, and enhanced business processes.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration with a Finance Concentration, both from Washington State University; and he is certified as a Government Chief Information Officer from the UNC School of Government.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to come to New Hanover County and help advance the county’s critical technology in cyber security, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and digital transformation,” said Hwang. “The pandemic has created an even greater reliance on technology, and we must be constantly innovating and progressing to ensure we are providing the best solutions for our employees and the best experience for our customers. I look forward to joining the county’s talented and creative IT team, to continue their good work and customer-focused collaboration.”