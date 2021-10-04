‘Slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge could expel student, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WSOC) — A South Carolina student could be expelled for participating in a trend that started on social media.

According to officials, the student hit a teacher in the back of her head as part of a new TikTok challenge called “The Slap a Teacher Challenge.”

The Lancaster County School District said it is taking the case very seriously and reported it to the Department of Juvenile Justice, officials said.

The child’s grade level and school have not yet been released.

Lancaster County leadership says the behavior is not just a prank, but is criminal.

