WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — Two people are dead and two others are injured due to a vehicle collision in Whiteville.

Whiteville Police say the incident happened at the intersection of J. K. Powell Blvd. and Washington St.

The two people who died have been identified as Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena.

Two other victims were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center; their conditions are unknown at this time.

The collision is under investigation.