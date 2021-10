WILMINGTON, NC (WTVD) — He’s in his fourth year as a dermatology resident physician in Wilmington, but to most people scouring the internet for skincare advice, Dr. Muneeb Shah is known simply as the “dermdoctor.”

With nearly 10 and a half million followers on the social media website TikTok, Dr. Shah regularly posts short, entertaining videos where he offers up practical skincare recommendations and reacts to other skin or hair-related videos making the rounds online.

- Advertisement -

Click here to read more.