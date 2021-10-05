BHI officer runs more than 30 miles to raise money for new equipment

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A Bald Head Island Public Safety officer ran dozens of miles to raise money for new equipment for the department.

Paul Homick recently took part in the Badwater Race, tracking more than 30 miles through streets, wooded trails, and on the beach.

It was to raise funds for the agency to purchase additional beach wheelchairs and a “state-of-the-art” cardiac machine.

“Determination, endurance, guts, perseverance. All those words can be applied to PSO Paul Homick,” BHI Department of Public Safety wrote in a Facebook post.