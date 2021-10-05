Cape Fear’s first build-for-rent neighborhood coming to the Riverlights community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Build-for-rent neighborhoods are beginning to pop up more and more around the country.

Until recently, there were none available in the Cape Fear.

But construction on the area’s first single family homes rental community is now underway in Wilmington’s Riverlights community, for people interested in a neighborhood of all renters.

“If they’re moving to Riverlights and need a place to stay while their house is being built, or the multi-generational — when you move here, where does mom and dad go? It’s a great location and a great area,” Riverlights marketing director Michela Hochschild said. “We’re so proud to be the first community to offer this.”

Construction on the neighborhood of 279 homes began in August, with an expected completion date of Spring 2023.

But Hochschild says people are already inquiring about the new opportunity.

“We’ve had significant interest,” Hochschild said. “We’ve been very excited to field phone calls and generate an interest list that’s well above 20 people so far.”

Hochschild says the cottages will range from one to four bedrooms, and be surrounded by several exciting things to bring the community together.

“Now you don’t have to rent and be dwelled in a large space,” Hochschild said. “You have your own self-contained, single-family home with a backyard. Amenities such as a pool, dog park and they’re all in their self-contained neighborhood.”

In addition to the in-neighborhood amenities, Hochschild says the community will also be near nature and walking trails.