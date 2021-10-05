DEQ accepting public comment on Draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan amendment

Morehead City, N.C. (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on the Draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan 2021 Amendment and Appendix .

The Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP) is a long-term strategy to improve coastal fisheries through habitat protection and enhancement efforts. The CHPP, which must be approved by the Environmental Management Commission, the Marine Fisheries Commission, and the Coastal Resources Commission, provides information on habitat distribution and abundance, ecological functions and importance to fish production, status and trends, threats to the habitats, and includes recommendations to address those threats.

The draft CHPP amendment focuses on recommendations to address five priority issues:

Submerged Aquatic Vegetation Protection and Restoration through Water Quality Improvements; Wetlands Protection and Restoration through Nature-based Solutions; Environmental Rule Compliance to Protect Coastal Habitats; Wastewater Infrastructure Solutions for Water Quality Improvement; and Coastal Habitat Mapping and Monitoring to Assess Status and Trends.

You can comment on the draft amendment by completing an online survey between now and 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Click here to submit comments online.