Film and tv employees continuing to work during possible film set strike

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after film and television workers voted to authorize a possible strike, people are still working on sets across the Cape Fear. Dozens of crew members arrived to work on the Florida Man set in Wilmington Tuesday.

According to union representatives, yesterday’s vote to strike was nearly unanimous, with a almost 90 percent voter turnout.

This is the first time in the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employee’s history they’ve authorized a nationwide strike.

They’re making a case for higher pay, longer breaks, and better benefits.